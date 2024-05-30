Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $909.65 and last traded at $898.00. Approximately 2,398,115 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 8,993,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $883.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $954.38.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $887.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $660.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 250.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 186.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 42.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.