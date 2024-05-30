Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) Rating Reiterated by Sanford C. Bernstein

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $0.40 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $3.62. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Surf Air Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down previously from $2.50) on shares of Surf Air Mobility in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of SRFM opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. Surf Air Mobility has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 million and a P/E ratio of -0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $30.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Surf Air Mobility will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palantir Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Surf Air Mobility in the third quarter worth approximately $3,294,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Surf Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth $1,846,000. Institutional Venture Management XV LLC purchased a new position in Surf Air Mobility during the third quarter valued at $824,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Surf Air Mobility during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Surf Air Mobility during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

