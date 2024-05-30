Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Barrington Research

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SRDX. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Surmodics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Surmodics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX remained flat at $42.10 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 80,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,813. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.20. Surmodics has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.43. Surmodics had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $31.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Surmodics will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Surmodics by 14.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 7.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Surmodics during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Featured Articles

