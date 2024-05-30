SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Short Interest Up 66.1% in May

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, an increase of 66.1% from the April 30th total of 28,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuRo Capital

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSSS. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in SuRo Capital by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 72,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 37,109 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in SuRo Capital by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 305,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SuRo Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SuRo Capital by 408.0% in the 1st quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 213,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 171,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in SuRo Capital by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 30,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SSSS shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on SuRo Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

SuRo Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSSS traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.11. 22,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,753. SuRo Capital has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 39.54, a quick ratio of 39.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $95.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative net margin of 316.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.