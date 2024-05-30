Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading 3.2% Higher

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.30 and last traded at $42.22. 228,497 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,385,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.91.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Friday, May 10th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.69.

Symbotic Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of -173.08 and a beta of 1.97.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $424.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.98 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Merline Saintil sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $140,259.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,838.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Symbotic news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $78,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,507.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 3,135 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $140,259.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,838.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,351 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,955. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Symbotic during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

