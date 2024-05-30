Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.07% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $18,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTWO. Citigroup raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

View Our Latest Report on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $159.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,018. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.75. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.34 and a 52-week high of $171.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.