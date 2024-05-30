Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Receives $29.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKT. Compass Point upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Tanger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Tanger from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Tanger from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

NYSE SKT opened at $26.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.85. Tanger has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Tanger’s payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,456,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,498,000 after purchasing an additional 608,547 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,315,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,443 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,048,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,223,000 after purchasing an additional 94,887 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,844,000 after purchasing an additional 110,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,559,000 after purchasing an additional 649,610 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

