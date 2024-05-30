Taurus Asset Management LLC Has $23.09 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Taurus Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises about 2.5% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $23,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 4,724.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in Linde by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 31,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.83.

Linde Stock Up 0.9 %

Linde stock traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $430.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $350.60 and a fifty-two week high of $477.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $444.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,271,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at $26,271,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,687,605 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

