Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 73 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.5% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $749,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $967.50, for a total value of $346,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,994,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,243 shares of company stock valued at $53,955,443. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

REGN traded up $3.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $969.91. The stock had a trading volume of 443,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,054. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $945.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $918.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $106.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $684.80 and a one year high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,189.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $989.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

