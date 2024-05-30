Taurus Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 2.0% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $18,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXQ Capital LP raised its position in Texas Instruments by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 42,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. First National Advisers LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $195.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,198,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,670,643. The stock has a market cap of $178.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $206.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.48.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

