TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Short Interest Update

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,200 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the April 30th total of 187,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TC Biopharm Stock Performance
TCBP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.07. 194,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,361,486. TC Biopharm has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
About TC Biopharm
