TD Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,034,214 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,988 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.08% of Medtronic worth $85,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Equity Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,341,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $110,478,000 after buying an additional 292,459 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $941,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 8,340.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,558,000 after buying an additional 1,026,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 16,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.
Medtronic Stock Performance
NYSE MDT opened at $81.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Medtronic Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.36%.
Insider Transactions at Medtronic
In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Medtronic
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Is It Time to Lock in Profits on These 3 Overbought Stocks?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- GigaCloud Technology Launches BaaS for B2B Marketplace Platform
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Abercrombie & Fitch First Quarter Earnings Surge to New Heights
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.