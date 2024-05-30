TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,252,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 1.10% of Stantec worth $101,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stantec by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,151,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,279,000 after buying an additional 59,589 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at about $867,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,553,000. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 17.9% in the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Stock Down 2.6 %

Stantec stock opened at $78.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.05. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.46 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.81 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 5.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Atb Cap Markets lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Stantec

Stantec Profile

(Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.