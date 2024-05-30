TD Asset Management Inc Has $95.34 Million Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,415,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491,359 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $95,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.8% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $76.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $235.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.48 and its 200-day moving average is $68.05. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $79.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

