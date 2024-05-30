TD Asset Management Inc Has $98.10 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,913,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 442,864 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $98,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Bank of America by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,115,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,900,000 after purchasing an additional 197,920 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Bank of America by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 204,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 19,505 shares during the period. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its position in Bank of America by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 21,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.70.

BAC opened at $38.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $302.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

