TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 18,514 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,514 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.33% of argenx worth $73,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARGX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 339.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 581,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,925,000 after acquiring an additional 449,151 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in argenx by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,174,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,666,000 after buying an additional 346,178 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in argenx by 377.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,788,000 after buying an additional 340,482 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in argenx by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 344,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,300,000 after buying an additional 174,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in argenx by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 316,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,542,000 after buying an additional 137,016 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of argenx from $515.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of argenx from $451.00 to $448.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $521.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.68.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $377.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $379.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.46. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $327.73 and a 12-month high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

