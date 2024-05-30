TD Asset Management Inc Sells 319,123 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 991,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,123 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.07% of Mondelez International worth $71,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,480,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,520,000 after purchasing an additional 120,665 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $1,650,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $907,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,735,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,683,000 after purchasing an additional 429,936 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $66.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

