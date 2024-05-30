TD Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,331 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 129,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 46,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $455,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $49.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,466,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174,654. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.35.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

