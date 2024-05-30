TD Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 337 Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth $6,272,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth $826,000. CAP Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth $4,487,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 55,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO raised its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

Shares of QQQE stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,874. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52-week low of $70.18 and a 52-week high of $89.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.1907 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

