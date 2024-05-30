TD Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQM traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $185.85. 1,874,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,728. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $189.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.41.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.3454 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

