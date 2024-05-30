TD Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 684 iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 74,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 49,485 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,895,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

IOO stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $92.68. 115,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,732. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $93.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

