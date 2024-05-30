TD Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

TD Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises 1.5% of TD Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $13,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 232,194.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,963,000 after purchasing an additional 731,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $678,350,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 111.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,379,000 after purchasing an additional 176,623 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 341.5% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 159,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,582,000 after purchasing an additional 123,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 195,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,512,000 after purchasing an additional 58,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at $48,992,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at $48,992,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,990 shares of company stock valued at $41,341,913 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $32.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,771.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,818. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,987.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2,831.09. The company has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $34.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,066.53.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

