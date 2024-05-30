TD Capital Management LLC Has $594,000 Stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 66,500.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.00. 424,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,532. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.76. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $53.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

