TD Capital Management LLC Has $723,000 Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 372.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,383 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,815,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,215,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 349,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,096,000 after purchasing an additional 49,305 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 76,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 17,951 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 67,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBND stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,382. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $46.21. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.07.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.