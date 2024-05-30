TD Capital Management LLC Makes New $88,000 Investment in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULST. Auour Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 335,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter.

ULST stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.45. The company had a trading volume of 412,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,071. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.07 and a 1-year high of $40.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.40.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

