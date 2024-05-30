TD Cowen Trims Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Target Price to $285.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $330.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.94.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $56.40 on Thursday, hitting $215.22. 53,662,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,897,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $208.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.85. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total value of $4,733,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,311,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,205,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total transaction of $4,733,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,311,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,205,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $2,188,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,903,561.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 638,070 shares of company stock worth $184,395,926 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 132,020 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,762,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 131,076 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,477,000 after purchasing an additional 27,976 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Salesforce by 476.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 297,453 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $89,587,000 after purchasing an additional 245,857 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,952,168 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $587,954,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in Salesforce by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 42,373 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

