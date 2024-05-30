Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE) Short Interest Update

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.90. 141,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,120. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 140,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 220,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 245,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

