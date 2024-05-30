Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) to Issue $0.16 Dividend

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1628 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Telefónica has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years. Telefónica has a dividend payout ratio of 88.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Telefónica to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.1%.

Telefónica Stock Performance

TEF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.58. 713,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.69. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $4.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Further Reading

