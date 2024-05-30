Tennant Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:TNC)

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Tennant has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. Tennant has a payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tennant to earn $7.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Tennant Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $100.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.75. Tennant has a 1 year low of $72.60 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.10 million. Tennant had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 23.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tennant news, SVP Kristin A. Erickson sold 556 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $61,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

