Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.29.

TXT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of TXT opened at $86.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Textron has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $97.33. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). Textron had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Textron will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.71%.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Textron during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Textron by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

