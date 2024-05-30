TFO Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 20,055 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 69,155.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,055 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $4,813,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 731.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,458,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,296 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 905,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,983,000 after purchasing an additional 97,108 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,383,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,407 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.94.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKR traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,344,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,020,432. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.15. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.44. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,160. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.