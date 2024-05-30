TFO Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 56,727.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,393 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $12,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Affirm by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Affirm by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Affirm by 9,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affirm alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens increased their target price on Affirm from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.53.

Affirm Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of AFRM stock traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $29.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,974,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,814,858. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a current ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.16.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.99 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 22.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $297,945.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.