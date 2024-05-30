TFO Wealth Partners LLC Buys 19,142 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 34,803.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,197 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,142 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,214,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,944,764,000 after purchasing an additional 751,713 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,087,268 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,852,277,000 after purchasing an additional 426,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $3,674,652,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,873,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,698,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Walmart by 4.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,765,278 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,361,411,000 after acquiring an additional 562,256 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.90. The company had a trading volume of 13,051,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,524,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.06. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $48.34 and a one year high of $65.69. The firm has a market cap of $522.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $228,523,137.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 648,504,011 shares in the company, valued at $41,860,933,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,635,908 shares of company stock worth $425,074,459 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Europe increased their target price on Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.01.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

