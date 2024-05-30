TFO Wealth Partners LLC Buys 6,980 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4,503.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.65.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $301.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,727,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.30. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

