TFO Wealth Partners LLC Has $776,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2,174.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,616 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $252.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,459,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,414. The company has a market capitalization of $181.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.08. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Citigroup cut their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.78.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

