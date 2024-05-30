TFO Wealth Partners LLC Has $811,000 Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 54,313.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in American International Group by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 26,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE AIG traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.25. 2,840,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,947,203. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.68. The company has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.78 and a 12 month high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. HSBC lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American International Group

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.