TFO Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 47,350.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,592 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in EOG Resources by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 571 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EOG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.25. 2,400,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341,780. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.32 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.51. The firm has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.38.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.09.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

