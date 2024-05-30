TFO Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,206 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 120,600.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,207 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Acuity Brands by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $236.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maya Leibman purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $248.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,782.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,782. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $2,031,048.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,320,062.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maya Leibman acquired 200 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $248.91 per share, with a total value of $49,782.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,782. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AYI traded up $3.78 on Thursday, hitting $257.11. 216,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,428. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.30 and a 1 year high of $272.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.23. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.02%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

