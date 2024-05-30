TFO Wealth Partners LLC Sells 187 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $126,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank OZK purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,481,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,908. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.21. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

