TFO Wealth Partners LLC Sells 8,190 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,190 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 4.6% of TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $22,606,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,933,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $53.06. 174,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,938. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $54.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.25. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

