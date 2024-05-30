TFS Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:TFSL)

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2825 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%.

TFS Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years. TFS Financial has a payout ratio of 389.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NASDAQ:TFSL traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.09. 181,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,509. TFS Financial has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 0.65.

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TFSL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of TFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

In other TFS Financial news, insider Bradley T. Stefanski sold 6,269 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $79,992.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,709 shares of the company's stock, valued at $659,806.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradley T. Stefanski sold 3,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $49,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at $634,017.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,419 shares of company stock valued at $305,643 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.13% of the company's stock.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

