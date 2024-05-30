The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Stock Holdings Increased by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 254,675.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,374 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AES. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of AES by 186.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of AES by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of AES by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of AES by 267.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

AES Stock Performance

NYSE:AES traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.78. 7,466,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,320,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.08. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

