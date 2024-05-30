The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSTF) Short Interest Update

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,200 shares, an increase of 191.2% from the April 30th total of 522,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,556,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Cannabist from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th.
The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc engages in the cultivation, development, production, home delivery, and dispensary of cannabis products in the United States and internationally. The company provides flower, concentrates, edibles, and/or accesories, and medicinal cannabinoid capsules and tablets, as well as confections, chocolate, drink mixes, condiments, kief, shatter, and wax/crumble, under the Seed & Strain, Classix, and Triple Seven brand names.
