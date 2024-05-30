The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.80 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $97.60 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $69.59 and a one year high of $100.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.09 and a 200-day moving average of $88.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on DSGX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.30.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Further Reading

