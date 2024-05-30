The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $463.69 and last traded at $462.54. Approximately 369,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,327,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $461.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.57.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $429.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 72.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.