The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.93

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.93 and last traded at $22.22, with a volume of 592241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSXMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,682,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,570,489.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,176,527.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,682,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,570,489.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,457,501 shares of company stock valued at $179,148,132 and sold 229,103 shares valued at $15,940,449. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 172,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43,283.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.