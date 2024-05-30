The Mercantile Investment Trust plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:MRC)

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of LON:MRC traded up GBX 3.63 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 245.13 ($3.13). 754,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,683. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 229.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 219.24. The Mercantile Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 177.20 ($2.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 249.91 ($3.19). The company has a market cap of £1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,415.00 and a beta of 1.12.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Company Profile

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

