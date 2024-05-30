The Mercantile Investment Trust plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:MRC)

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
The Mercantile Investment Trust Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of LON:MRC traded up GBX 3.63 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 245.13 ($3.13). 754,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,683. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 229.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 219.24. The Mercantile Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 177.20 ($2.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 249.91 ($3.19). The company has a market cap of £1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,415.00 and a beta of 1.12.
The Mercantile Investment Trust Company Profile
