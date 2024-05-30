The Sage Group plc to Issue Dividend of $0.30 (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3001 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 12th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
The Sage Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SGPYY opened at $53.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average of $59.70.
About The Sage Group
