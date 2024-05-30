Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

TBPH opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.36. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $11.71.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 72.79% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 38,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

