Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Shares Gap Up to $33.69

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.69, but opened at $34.59. Thermon Group shares last traded at $34.71, with a volume of 12,450 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on THR shares. CJS Securities started coverage on Thermon Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Thermon Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Thermon Group Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day moving average of $31.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,363,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Thermon Group by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,841,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,587,000 after acquiring an additional 916,248 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Thermon Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,775,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Thermon Group by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,724,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,382,000 after acquiring an additional 533,474 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Thermon Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 901,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,489,000 after acquiring an additional 163,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

